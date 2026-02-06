Feb 06

Incontro del Presidente Giorgia Meloni con l’Emiro del Qatar Al Thani (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha incontrato presso la Prefettura di Milano, l’Emiro del Qatar, Sceicco Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

Condividi

1 commento

    • mysticalheart591b2a821f il 6 Febbraio 2026 alle 16:11
    • #
    • Rispondi

    Bene, ha ricambiato la visita. È una visita importante, nel luogo adatto e da quel che vedo è a suo agio e io, carissima Giorgia, non posso che rinnovarti il mio saluto e l’immensa gioia che provo nel vederti. Ti ringrazio.

Rispondi