Feb 06

Incontro del Presidente Giorgia Meloni con il Vice Presidente degli Stati Uniti d’America (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, incontra oggi presso la Prefettura di Milano il Vice Presidente degli Stati Uniti d’America, J.D. Vance.

  1. Ci voleva, dopo l’incidente sul nostro contributo alle missioni Nato. Bello il tailleur.

