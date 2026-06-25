Giu 25

Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni alle celebrazioni per il 252° Anniversario di Fondazione della Guardia di Finanza. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha partecipato a Foggia alle celebrazioni per la ricorrenza del 252° Anniversario di Fondazione del Corpo della Guardia di Finanza.

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1 commento

    • PAOLO BRAGGIO il 25 Giugno 2026 alle 16:01
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    Arriva la Finanza. E io che faccio?

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