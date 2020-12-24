Dic 24

Carabinieri, Meloni: Congratulazioni e buon lavoro a Teo Luzi

Congratulazioni al nuovo Comandante generale dell’arma dei Carabinieri, Teo Luzi. La sua esperienza e la sua competenza sono delle garanzie. Da me e da Fratelli d’Italia i migliori auguri di buon lavoro.

Condividi

2 commenti

    • Giorgio il 24 Dicembre 2020 alle 14:40
    • #

    Davanti a un contesto politico degradante si trovi ai livelli dei carabinieri una persona competente, noi popolo ne abbiamo veramente bisogno .porti buon auspicio in questo momento

  2. Mi sono sempre congratulato con il ,lavoro dei Carabinieri;anche se operano con 2 piedi in una scarpa.Sempre condizionati dai magistrati e politici che favoriscono spesso i delinquenti…sarà questione di cameratismo?…Poveri eroici Carabinieri.

Rispondi