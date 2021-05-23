Tragedia Mottarone, Meloni: Dolore e apprensione, una preghiera per chi non ce l’ha fatta
Dolore e apprensione per quanto successo a Verbania, in Piemonte, dove la cabina di una funivia si è staccata provocando diverse vittime e feriti. Una preghiera per chi non ce l’ha fatta e per tutti coloro che stanno prestando soccorso.
Questo sito si avvale di cookie tecnici e, con il tuo consenso, di cookie di profilazione, anche di terze parti. Chiudendo questo banner, cliccando in un'area sottostante o accedendo ad un'altra pagina del sito, acconsenti all'uso dei cookie. Per ulteriori informazioni o negare il consenso, consulta la cookie policy. ACCETTOLeggi Tutto
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.
Mi associo al dolore dei familiari e commisero quanti hanno la spudoratezza di aprire bocca e forse anche discolpare coloro che avrebbero dovuto fare il loro dovere! Di tali tragedie ve ne sono state altre e per me fu molto scioccante quella dell’agosto 1961, funivia del Faito a due passi dell’abitazione di un mio Germano! Con quale coraggio si pretende l’afflusso di Turisti? I Responsabili morali e materiali pagheranno per le loro colpe o sarà la solita storia da porre nel ?
Il Signore, li accolga nella Sue Grazie. R.I.P.