Tragedia Mottarone, Meloni: Dolore e apprensione, una preghiera per chi non ce l’ha fatta

 

Dolore e apprensione per quanto successo a Verbania, in Piemonte, dove la cabina di una funivia si è staccata provocando diverse vittime e feriti. Una preghiera per chi non ce l’ha fatta e per tutti coloro che stanno prestando soccorso.

  1. Mi associo al dolore dei familiari e commisero quanti hanno la spudoratezza di aprire bocca e forse anche discolpare coloro che avrebbero dovuto fare il loro dovere! Di tali tragedie ve ne sono state altre e per me fu molto scioccante quella dell’agosto 1961, funivia del Faito a due passi dell’abitazione di un mio Germano! Con quale coraggio si pretende l’afflusso di Turisti? I Responsabili morali e materiali pagheranno per le loro colpe o sarà la solita storia da porre nel ?

  2. Il Signore, li accolga nella Sue Grazie. R.I.P.

