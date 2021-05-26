Mag 26

Tasse, Meloni: Prodi in soccorso di Letta, quando c’è da chiedere soldi a sinistra sempre d’accordo

Prodi corre in soccorso di Letta. Quando c’è da chiedere soldi agli italiani a sinistra sono sempre d’accordo.

Condividi

2 commenti

  1. Non odio nessuno; ma il Prodi mi nausea. Un ipocrita incapace come lui ,è raro da trovare. A me solo a sentigli dire le “strionzate” che dice; mi rivolta lo stomaco.

    • silvana il 26 Maggio 2021 alle 17:56
    • #

    Bella accoppiata, che da sempre solo le tasse sanno aumentare.
    Entrambi deboli con i forti ( perche’ ne fanno parte) e forti con i deboli.
    Speriamo che esista una giustizia Divina, in quanto a quella terrena e’ tutta
    da rifare.

Rispondi