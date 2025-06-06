Giu 06

Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni alla seconda edizione de “Il giorno de La Verità” (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha partecipato oggi a Roma alla seconda edizione de “Il giorno de La Verità”, con un dialogo con il Direttore del quotidiano, Maurizio Belpietro.

 

Condividi

Rispondi