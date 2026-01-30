Gen 30

Incontro di Giorgia Meloni con il Presidente del Parlamento europeo. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha incontrato oggi a Palazzo Chigi Roberta Metsola, Presidente del Parlamento europeo.

    • Raffaele de Palatis il 30 Gennaio 2026 alle 14:59
    Bene, Giorgia !

    • mysticalheart591b2a821f il 30 Gennaio 2026 alle 15:04
    Carissima Giorgia! Davanti a te e con te sono e rimango orgogliosamente Italiano e orgogliosamente Europeo!
    Sei bellissima! Sei straordinaria!
    Ciao!

    Lorenzo

