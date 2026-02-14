Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni all’Assemblea dei Capi di Stato e di Governo dell’Unione Africana (Foto e Video)
Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ad Addis Abeba, ha tenuto un intervento alla riunione plenaria della 39esima sessione ordinaria dell’Assemblea dei Capi di Stato e di Governo dell’Unione Africana.
Highly dear Giorgia,
immense President of the Italian Counsil, you know how much I estimate you and let me tell you the appreciation in particular for the conclusion of your speech posed on the reflection between the two concepts of new and courageous, that is a true masterpiece that I keep in my heart and mind.
If you rely the condition of possibility of something to the courage, you are on the way for making happen the new. This I call concrete, in the sense to get thrived a thing over the mesure of mediocrity, that I call impossible, for one who isn’t able to figure out the realisation in terms of outcome from the biginning.
The courage is the ability to make possible what looks like impossible, therefore this makes the difference.
One plays a pivotal role only by living longlife in this attitude and it is worth to be given a choice, the full dimension of new, courageous, possible and free.
I am firmly convincted that you are on the cutting-edge of this perspective that I support strenthening my efforts, thoughts and actions for you.
Thank you for your presence, your contribution and your beauty in eyes, words and face. Take care Giorgia.
Lorenzo
Mr Lorenzo all propaganda and nonsense.
Mattei Plan:Il Piano Mattei per l’Africa è il progetto strategico di diplomazia, cooperazione allo sviluppo e investimento dell’Italia per rafforzare e rinnovare i legami con il continente, che si basa su un approccio globale e non predatorio.It makes me laugh.Billions of euro thrown to the wind that will serve to fatten local leaders and military dictators.Strategic resources in Africa are already owned by China and Russia with Mr Trump ready to make his entrance (see Venezuela,Cuba,Iran and Ucraina)Your darling Mrs Meloni shows that she doesn’t know in depth the African reality .Unfurtunately we will be the ones to pay,this is the real problem…..2027 is approaching..who will live..will see