Apr 22

Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni all’Assemblea Nazionale di Federalberghi (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha tenuto un intervento alla 76ª Assemblea Nazionale di Federalberghi.

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1 commento

    • Raffaele De Palatis il 22 Aprile 2026 alle 13:16
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    Brava Giorgia !!!

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