Apr 22

Incontro del Presidente Giorgia Meloni con il Presidente del Kenya, William Ruto. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha incontrato a Palazzo Chigi il Presidente del Kenya, William Ruto. Al termine dell’incontro hanno rilasciato dichiarazioni alla stampa.

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    • Raffaele De Palatis il 22 Aprile 2026 alle 13:13
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    Brava Giorgia !

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