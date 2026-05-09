Mag 09

Incontro del Presidente Giorgia Meloni con il Segretario di Stato USA Rubio. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha incontrato a Palazzo Chigi il Segretario di Stato degli Stati Uniti d’America, Marco Rubio.

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2 commenti

    • Massimo Serafini il 9 Maggio 2026 alle 07:56
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    Ottimo risultato, è necessario continuare i buoni rapporti con l’America a prescindere dal Presidente di turno. Molto bene.

    • Raffaele De Palatis il 9 Maggio 2026 alle 13:08
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    Forza Giorgia !

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