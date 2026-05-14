Mag 14

Interrogazioni a risposta immediata, il Presidente Giorgia Meloni al Senato. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha risposto, al Senato della Repubblica, alle Interrogazioni a risposta immediata.

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2 commenti

    • Cesare Parolin il 14 Maggio 2026 alle 09:35
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    È demoralizzante dovere andare in Senato a rispondere a bugie e offese gratuite a gente che solo vuole sfogare il loro odio patologico.
    Giorgia, segui la tua rotta che è sicuramente quella giusta!!!
    Ti abbraccio cara Giorgia.

    • Corrado il 14 Maggio 2026 alle 10:23
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    Ottimo intervento; non dare tregua alle opposizioni,portarle sulla difensiva,mettere in luce le loro contraddizioni

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