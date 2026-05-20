Mag 20

Incontro del Presidente Giorgia Meloni con il Primo Ministro dell’India Nerendra Modi (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha ricevuto oggi a Villa Doria Pamphilj, il Primo Ministro dell’India, Narendra Modi. In occasione dell’incontro i due Leader hanno rilasciato dichiarazioni congiunte alla stampa.

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