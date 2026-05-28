Mag 28

Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni all’Assemblea di Confindustria. (Foto e Video)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha tenuto un intervento all’Assemblea di Confindustria presso il Centro Congressi “La Nuvola” a Roma. 

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    • Raffaele De Palatis il 28 Maggio 2026 alle 12:24
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    Brava Giorgia !

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