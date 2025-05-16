Il Presidente Giorgia Meloni al Vertice della Comunità Politica Europea. (foto, video, trascrizione in italiano e in inglese)

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha partecipato partecipa, a Tirana, al sesto Vertice della Comunità Politica Europea (EPC). L’intervento alla sessione plenaria e i punti stampa.

A seguire la trascrizione in Inglese e Italiano.

Dear Colleagues, good morning everyone.

Let me say thanks to Edi for his warm hospitality at this Summit, and also for making me feel very young again with that video he showed at the inauguration. I want also to congratulate Edi for his – absolutely unexpected – re-election as the leader here of the Albanian Government. I’m happy that Europe will continue to count on his spirit and his determination.

Albania is hosting the European Political Community for the first time. I value it as particularly significant, not only for this Nation, but for all of us. I have always considered the European identity as fact, established by history even before geography, a concept harder to enclose in a definition than to understand by impulse.

Albania is, of course, Europe – just like Italy or Serbia or Norway, regardless of whether they are part of this or that organisation. That is why it always makes me smile when someone attempts to claim the right to decide who is European and who is not. Among the States that are around this table today, several have decided not to join the EU, others aspire to be part of it; both are no less European than the 27 EU Member States.

Yet, the EU is to date the soundest common home to achieve what I like to call the “European reunification”, attained amongst peoples who may differ from one another and yet they are part of one whole, like the different fingers of a hand. Peoples who have fought each other over the centuries, yet are in reality one single people.

Also for this reason, being here today means taking a step forward in the historic process of reunifying Europe. Because, if we really want to build “a new Europe, in a new world”, we cannot imagine doing so without the Western Balkans, without their peoples, without their identities and historical backgrounds.

The Western Balkans do not lie on Europe’s fringes or beyond our Continent. They are in the very heart of our Continent; they are the bridge region between the East and the West, between what Saint John Paul II liked to call the “two lungs” of Europe.

For this reason, Italy is committed, in Brussels, to asserting a strategic approach to the Western Balkans, to take into due account – despite the complex challenges posed by the region – the need to provide these countries with a clear EU integration perspective. Of course, enlargement involves new challenges, but I am convinced that the European integration of the Western Balkans – as well as towards the East – is also a strategic investment on Europe’s own security, even more so in light of what is happening on our borders.

We live in an extremely interconnected world, and our destinies’ interdependence is fact. What happens on Europe’s Eastern borders is connected to what happens on its Mediterranean borders, and vice versa. The wound that Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has inflicted on the rules-based international system still produces destabilising effects well beyond the war borders. And, like a domino, this contributes to reigniting, or detonating, other crisis hotbeds. We have witnessed this in the Middle East, and not only there.

That is why we will continue to stand by Ukraine, and to strive for this war to immediately come to an end, because our security and freedom depend on restoring the force of law over the law of the strongest.

And speaking of Europe and freedom, I believe there is nothing more European than a people willing to risk everything to defend its own freedom and independence. Every day the heroism and tenacity of the Ukrainian people remind us what Europe is and what the deepest aspect of our common identity is: freedom.

We defend our freedom. And we want peace. Volodymyr and the Ukrainian people want peace, and we newly witnessed it yesterday. The world saw who was really willing to sit at a negotiating table, and who was not. And this shows, also with respect to certain propaganda, who looks for peace and who doesn’t.

At the same time, we must not interpret what happened yesterday as a setback, and throw in the towel. Instead, we must insist with determination to finally achieve an unconditional ceasefire and a true peace agreement with serious security guarantees for Ukraine, and we are absolutely ready to do what is needed to reach this goal.However, colleagues, I do agree with many things that Edi said in his speech, but building “a new Europe in a new world”, as advocated by this session, means, in my opinion – before talking about what we have to do – starting from our very foundations and reflecting mainly on who we are. None of us is interested in strengthening any form of union amongst European States, if not for protecting what we are and what we want to continue to be in the coming decades and centuries in such a fast-changing world.

Because, if Europe sometimes proves unable to face the great challenges, it is no one else’s fault. It is our responsibility, and it is up to us to choose whether to go along a decline, or – instead – fight it. And if we decide to fight it, first of all we need to regain awareness, which is mainly awareness of who we are; of what the European civilisation is; of the great achievements it has accomplished across the history of humankind.

A synthesis of values resulting from the encounter between Greek philosophy, Roman law and Christian humanism. A synthesis of values that allowed the European civilisation to conceive a world in which the person is central, life is sacred, and human beings are free and equal. A civilisation that respects the identities of others without denying its own, and that builds peace where instead others seed destruction. We are this, we are this before everything, and I think we have first of all to remember it every day, if we want to build a Europe up to the role received from history.

Thank you.

Cari colleghi, buongiorno a tutti.

Voglio ringraziare Edi per la calorosa ospitalità in occasione di questo Vertice, e anche per avermi fatto sentire di nuovo molto giovane con quel video che ha mostrato alla cerimonia di apertura. Voglio anche rinnovare le mie congratulazioni a Edi per la riconferma – assolutamente inattesa – alla guida del Governo albanese. Sono contenta che l’Europa continuerà a contare sul suo spirito e sulla sua determinazione.

È la prima volta che l’Albania ospita la Comunità Politica Europea. Io credo che questo sia particolarmente significativo, non solo per questa Nazione, ma per tutti noi. Ho sempre reputato che l’identità europea fosse un dato di fatto, stabilito dalla storia ancor prima che dalla geografia, un concetto più difficile da racchiudere in una definizione che non a comprendere d’impulso.

Certo che l’Albania è Europa, come l’Italia o la Serbia o la Norvegia, a prescindere se facciano parte o no di questa o quella organizzazione. Per questo mi fa sempre sorridere quando qualcuno vorrebbe arrogarsi il diritto di decidere chi è europeo e chi no. Tra gli Stati che sono oggi seduti attorno a questo tavolo, diversi hanno deciso di non far parte dell’Unione europea, altri ambiscono a farne parte; gli uni e gli altri non sono meno europei dei 27 Stati membri della UE.

Eppure l’Unione Europea è a oggi la casa comune più solida nella quale realizzare quella che mi piace chiamare la “riunificazione europea”, fatta tra popoli diversi eppure parte di un tutt’uno, come le diverse dita di una mano. Popoli che si sono combattuti nell’arco dei secoli, ma che in realtà sono un unico popolo.

Anche per questo essere qui oggi significa compiere un passo in avanti nel processo storico di riunificazione dell’Europa. Perché, se vogliamo costruire davvero una “nuova Europa, in un nuovo mondo”, non possiamo immaginare di farlo senza i Balcani Occidentali, senza i loro popoli, senza le loro identità e senza il loro portato storico.

I Balcani Occidentali non si trovano ai margini dei confini europei o addirittura al di là del nostro Continente. Si trovano nel cuore del nostro Continente, sono la regione di cerniera tra l’Est e l’Ovest, tra quelli che San Giovanni Paolo II amava definire i “due polmoni” d’Europa.

Per questo motivo, l’Italia è impegnata, a Bruxelles, a far valere un approccio strategico ai Balcani Occidentali che tenga conto, pur nella complessità delle sfide che l’area presenta, della necessità di fornire a questi Paesi una chiara prospettiva di integrazione nell’Unione europea. Ovviamente, l’allargamento porta con sé nuove sfide, ma io rimango convinta che l’integrazione europea dei Balcani Occidentali – così come verso Est – rappresenti anche un investimento strategico nella sicurezza stessa dell’Europa, ancor più alla luce di ciò che sta accadendo ai nostri confini.

Viviamo in un mondo estremamente interconnesso, e dove l’interdipendenza dei nostri destini è un fatto. Ciò che accade ai confini orientali dell’Europa si lega a ciò che accade ai suoi confini mediterranei, e viceversa. La ferita che la guerra d’aggressione russa all’Ucraina ha inferto al sistema internazionale fondato sulle regole continua a produrre effetti destabilizzanti molto oltre i confini nella quale si consuma, e come un domino sta contribuendo a riaccendere, o far detonare, altri focolai di crisi. Lo abbiamo visto in Medio Oriente, ma non solo.

Continueremo per questo ad essere al fianco dell’Ucraina, e a lavorare affinché questa guerra possa finire subito, perché è dal ripristino della forza del diritto sul diritto del più forte che dipendono la nostra sicurezza e la nostra libertà.

E a proposito di Europa e libertà, reputo che non ci sia nulla di più europeo di un popolo disposto a rischiare ogni cosa pur di difendere la propria libertà e la propria indipendenza. L’eroismo e la tenacia del popolo ucraino ci ricordano ogni giorno che cosa è l’Europa e quale sia l’aspetto più profondo della nostra identità comune: la libertà.

Difendiamo la nostra libertà. E vogliamo la pace. Volodymyr e il popolo ucraino vogliono la pace, e lo abbiamo visto ancora una volta ieri. Il mondo ha visto chi era davvero disponibile a sedere a un tavolo di trattative, e chi invece no. E ciò chiarisce, anche rispetto ad una certa propaganda, chi cerca la pace e chi no.

Allo stesso tempo non dobbiamo interpretare quello che è successo ieri come un passo indietro, e gettare la spugna. Dobbiamo invece insistere, con determinazione, per arrivare finalmente ad un cessate il fuoco incondizionato e un vero accordo di pace con serie garanzie di sicurezza per l’Ucraina, e siamo assolutamente pronti a fare tutto il necessario per raggiungere questo obiettivo.

Colleghi, sono d’accordo con molte cose dette da Edi nel suo discorso, ma costruire “una nuova Europa in un nuovo mondo”, come recita il titolo di questa sessione, a mio avviso vuol dire – prima di parlare di quello che dobbiamo fare – ripartire dalle nostre fondamenta e riflettere principalmente su chi siamo. A nessuno di noi interessa rafforzare una qualunque forma di unione tra Stati europei, se non per proteggere ciò che siamo e ciò che vogliamo continuare ad essere nei prossimi decenni e nei prossimi secoli in un mondo in rapida evoluzione.

Perché se l’Europa si dimostra a volte incapace di affrontare le grandi sfide, non è per colpa di altri. La responsabilità è nostra, e tocca a noi scegliere se assecondare un declino, o – invece – combatterlo. E se decidiamo di combatterlo, il primo passo da fare è recuperare consapevolezza, che è principalmente la consapevolezza di chi siamo; di che cosa sia la civiltà europea; delle cose che abbia creato di grande nella storia dell’umanità.

Una sintesi di valori nata dall’incontro tra la filosofia greca, il diritto romano e l’umanesimo cristiano. Sintesi di valori che ha permesso alla civiltà europea di concepire un mondo nel quale la persona è centrale, la vita è sacra, e gli uomini sono liberi e uguali. Civiltà che rispetta le identità altrui senza però rinnegare la propria, e che costruisce pace laddove altri seminano distruzione. Noi siamo questo, siamo questo prima di ogni altra cosa, e penso che prima di tutto dobbiamo ricordarlo ogni giorno, se vogliamo costruire un’Europa che sia all’altezza del ruolo che gli attribuisce la storia.

Vi ringrazio.

