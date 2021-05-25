Mag 25

‘Ndrangheta, Meloni: Complimenti ai carabinieri del Ros per cattura boss Morabito, Italia orgogliosa dei suoi uomini in divisa

Complimenti ai Carabinieri del Ros per l’operazione che ha portato alla cattura del boss mafioso Rocco Morabito, in Brasile. Era il numero 2 dei latitanti dopo Messina Denaro. L’Italia è orgogliosa dei suoi uomini in divisa.

  1. La mia totale ammirazione a quei servi del popolo italiano che meritano solo solidarietà e ringraziamento dal popolo ONESTO!

